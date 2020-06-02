Entertainment News | Hope These First Showers Only Bring Joy, Not Drama: Vicky Kaushal as He Shares Picture of Cloudy Sky

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], June 2 (ANI): Hoping of relief and joy as he cherishes the picturesque of a cloudy sky from his balcony, actor Vicky Kaushal shared a picture urging fans to be safe as the cyclone Nisarga is likely to make landfall near Alibaug tomorrow with the expected wind speed of 100Kmph around Mumbai.

The 32-year-old actor put out a beautiful picture of the clouds before the rain on Instagram. In the snap, the 'Uri' actor is seen seated in a chair as he cherished the view from his balcony engrossed in some deep thought. Along with the picture, the 'Raazi' star wrote, "Hoping these first showers only bring relief and joy and not too much drama. Stay safe guys!"

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Slams B-town Celebs for Supporting #BlackLivesMatter Movement, Questions Their Silence on Sadhu Lynching in Maharashtra.

Celebrity followers including Varun Dhawan also liked the post that received more than 3.8 lakh likes on the photo-sharing platform.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that the cyclone Nisarga is likely to make landfall near Alibaug tomorrow with the wind speed expected to be around 100Kmph.

Also Read | #BlackLivesMatter Protest in the USA Remind Twitterati of Movies Like Joker, The Purge, The Dark Knight and V For Vendetta (View Tweets).

"Cyclone Nisarga is likely to make landfall near Alibaug tomorrow. At the time of landfall, wind speed is expected to be 100Kmph. Palghar, Pune, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Dhule, Nandurbar, and Nashik are expected to receive heavy rainfall tomorrow," said Dr Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather and air pollution monitoring unit, IMD, Pune. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)