New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Actor Ananya Panday, who portrays the role of a typical Bambaiya girl in her recent film Khaali Peeli, hopes to play the lead in an action film someday, feeling empowered after doing fight sequences in the latest release.

"Doing action in this film was something very new for me and different, but I had a blast. Parvez Bhai and his team made it feel so easy for me, so I really hope to do action in more films or maybe even an action film someday," she says.

Also Read | Athiya Shetty Gets a 'Mad Child' Birthday Wish from Rumoured Beau KL Rahul and It's All Cute!.

She opens up about how her role in the Maqbool Khan directorial was empowering.

"The fact that Pooja was so empowered and no damsel in distress, how she fought for herself, really drew me to her as a character. She was a full Hindi-picture hero herself," the 22-year-old actor adds.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal Shares Unseen Pics From Her Haldi Ceremony And The Subtle Tone Of Her Chanderi Outfit Impresses Us!.

Having big-ticket projects in the pipeline, Ananya will soon be seen in Fighter with Vijay Deverakonda.

The actor recently returned to Mumbai after an exciting shoot schedule in Goa for Shakun Batra's untitled next. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)