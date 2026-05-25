Entertainment News | 'House of the Dragon', 'Harry Potter' and More: HBO Max Teases Upcoming Slate for 2026

Washington [US], May 25 (ANI): HBO Max has unveiled its highly anticipated 2026 programming slate, confirming a packed lineup of returning hits, major franchise expansions and new originals through a "Coming Soon" teaser reel that has already sparked widespread fan excitement.

The streaming platform released a high-energy promotional video on Instagram, offering first looks and confirmed release windows for some of its biggest global franchises.

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The reveal highlights HBO Max's continued focus on prestige storytelling and franchise-driven programming, bringing together fantasy epics, superhero dramas, returning fan-favourite series and new limited-run experiments under one expansive slate.

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One of the most significant confirmations on the slate is the return of 'House of the Dragon'. The third season is scheduled to debut on June 21, 2026, in North and South America, with a June 22 rollout in other regions.

The 8-episode season continues the intense Targaryen civil war storyline that has defined the series' earlier chapters, further expanding the world introduced in the 'Game of Thrones' universe.

HBO Max will also debut 'Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness' on June 26, 2026, a 7-episode sketch comedy limited series described as a collaboration between Larry David and the Obamas.

The project adds an unconventional comedic entry to the platform's summer slate, blending political and cultural voices in a new format.

On July 23, 2026, HBO Max will premiere 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe,' an extension of the 'The Big Bang Theory' universe.

The series brings back Kevin Sussman as Stuart, the comic book store owner, placing the character at the centre of an edgier narrative expansion of the long-running sitcom franchise.

DC Studios' next major television project, 'Lanterns', is scheduled to premiere on August 16, 2026.

The series is part of James Gunn's 'Gods and Monsters' era under DC Studios and stars Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart. The show is described as a dark, grounded detective story, marking a tonal shift for the superhero franchise on television.

One of the most anticipated announcements is the confirmation of the new Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone series, scheduled to debut on Christmas Day, December 25, 2026.

The first season will consist of 8 episodes and marks a decade-long book-faithful adaptation of the beloved literary universe.

The cast includes John Lithgow as Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall, Nick Frost as Hagrid, Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

The teaser reel also showcased several returning or upcoming titles without exact release dates, including major HBO originals and franchise expansions.

Among them is 'Euphoria' season 3, which was teased with footage of Zendaya's character Rue Bennett, hinting at the show's continued focus on intense character drama.

Other highlighted titles include 'Industry' season 4, continuing its high-stakes financial world narrative, and 'The Gilded Age' season 4, which returns with its historical drama exploring elite society dynamics.

The slate also includes the prequel series 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms', expanding the 'Game of Thrones' universe further into its earlier timelines.

Additionally, the sports documentary series 'Hard Knocks' will return with coverage of the 'Seattle Seahawks' training camp.

The sizzle reel also introduced several original projects and documentary titles, including Steve Carell's comedy 'Rooster,' the original comedy 'Youth,' and documentary projects titled 'The Man Will Burn' and 'War.' (ANI)

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