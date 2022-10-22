Washington [US], October 22 (ANI): 'House of the Dragon's Season 1 finale was leaked online on Friday, just two days before the episode airs on HBO.

A spokesperson for HBO told Variety, it indicates that a distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East, or Africa was responsible for the leak.

"We are aware that the tenth episode of 'House of the Dragon' has been posted on illegal torrent sites. It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region," the complete statement reads, as quoted in Variety. "HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet. We're disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday on HBO and HBO Max, where it will stream exclusively in 4K."

Although this appears to be the first leak for 'House of the Dragon,' the series has had this problem. Piracy was a major problem for 'Game of Thrones,' especially in the latter seasons when there were so many leaks that HBO decided to stop giving the press advance screenings. The issue was still not resolved despite this. For instance, episodes of Season 8 were released in advance of their scheduled airings on both legal and prohibited websites, including DirecTV Now and the German version of Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

