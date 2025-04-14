Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in 'House of the Dragon' (Image source: Instagram/ @emmaziadarcy)

Washington [US], April 14 (ANI): 'House of the Dragon' star Emma D'Arcy has joined Tom Cruise in Oscar-winning filmmaker Alejandro G Inarritu's untitled feature film.

D'Arcy confirmed the news in a statement, "I am delighted to be working with such extraordinary and exacting artists as Alejandro and Tom," adding, "They are the masters of their craft, and witnessing them in combination has been a privilege," reported Deadline.

In December, Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment made an announcement that Inarritu's film would premiere on October 2, 2026.

As per the synopsis, the film is about "the most powerful man in the world who embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity's saviour before the disaster he's unleashed destroys everything," reported Deadline.

Inarritu won Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture Academy Awards in 2016 for 'Birdman' and was honoured with a second Best Director Oscar the following year for 'The Revenant', as per the outlet.

Cruise joins Sandra Huller, John Goodman , Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde, Riz Ahmed and Michael Stuhlbarg.

He will join director Christopher McQuarrie for the world premiere of 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' at the Cannes Film Festival, where it will be screened out of Competition on May 14.

D'Arcy was last seen in director Eva Husson's 2021 movie Mothering Sunday, produced by Elizabeth Karlsen and Stephen Woolley, as per the outlet.

D'Arcy garnered back-to-back Golden Globe Best Performance for a Female Actor nominations for their role in House of the Dragon, reported Deadline. (ANI)

