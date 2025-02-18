Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] February 18 (ANI): For years, men's fashion was considered simple, serious, and restricted to shades of black, blue, and grey. Also there was also a strong belief that colours like pink or bold shades were too "feminine" for men.

However, this stereotype has been changing lately. Today, men are more open to experimenting with colours, patterns, and modern silhouettes, proving that fashion is no longer just about looking 'strong and masculine.'

This shift was clearly seen at the FDCI India Men's Weekend, which took place in Jaipur--a two-day event where a total of twenty-six designers showcased a variety of bold, stylish, and experimental menswear designs.

Designers believe that men's fashion has evolved significantly, with many now embracing vibrant colors and rich embroidery, which were once considered exclusive to women's fashion. The "pink" stereotype is slowly fading, making room for a more diverse approach to men's fashion.

Speaking to ANI, ace designer JJ Valaya, who presented his collection at the event, shared his thoughts on this change and spoke about how men today confidently embrace prints and colours that are "dramatic."

"The real evolution has happened mainly in men's wear, predominantly because women have always managed to look their best. If you look at the men from thirty years ago, they used to live their lives in suits. Today, I can't think of a single man who gets married in a suit. They are more comfortable wearing fairly extravagant clothes for their own wedding. For other occasions, they are happy wearing prints and colours that are dramatic. So, there has been a tangible shift in what's going on," he said.

Valaya's collection featured luxurious fabrics, rich embroidery, and intricate detailing, which happens to be his signature style. The models walked the ramp in regal sherwanis, embroidered bandhgalas, and statement shawls inspired by traditional craftsmanship.

Designers Shantnu and Nikhil also spoke about how men's fashion has changed over the years and believe that men today are more expressive through their clothing.

"India was known to be a country where loose clothing for men was the norm. Men were always considered very serious, and you couldn't really communicate much with them. We used to look at our elders with respect but also a little bit of awe. That has dramatically changed now. Men, through their clothing, are communicating beautifully," Nikhil told ANI.

Shantnu further added, "In India, earlier, it was actually very overly ceremonial and boring. We wanted to bring a sense of sexiness to men's wear, and a sense of femininity came in. That's how we wanted to play with men's wear.

Their collection showcased a mix of heritage and modern elegance, giving men's fashion a fresh and poetic charm.

Designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, who presented their Spring-Summer 2025 menswear collection "Akoya," also talked about how men's fashion has evolved and recalled a time when men had little knowledge about fashion and always relied on their wives to "pick out their clothes."

"Our journey from then to now--I think men had no idea what to wear. Their wives would go to collect their clothes. Now men know exactly what they want. They are trendy, they are cool. Everything was about women till now. So yes, men deserve it," said Rohit Gandhi.

The duo's collection showcased sleek silhouettes, modern tailoring, and bold colors, proving that men today are embracing fashion in a way never seen before.

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) concluded the India Men's Weekend, presented by Chivas Luxe Perfumes, at Diggi Palace, Jaipur, on February 16. (ANI)

