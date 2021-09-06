Washington [US], September 6 (ANI): Howard University has officially renamed its fine arts building in honour of its late alumnus and Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman.

According to Deadline, Boseman, who died last year at age 43 from colon cancer, graduated from the university in 2000 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in directing.

He was instrumental in preserving the College of Fine Arts, which was under consideration for being absorbed into the larger College of Arts and Sciences, as per the university.

The historically Black university shared a time-lapse video showing the installation of the new letters on the school's building, now the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts.

"Yesterday, the letters were installed over the now official Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts. An icon in his own right who has left an immeasurable legacy for the next generation. Thank you Mr. Boseman," the school said in a tweet Friday.

Howard University had announced in May that it was renaming its performing and visual arts school after the 'Black Panther' star.

"Chad fought to preserve the College of Fine Arts during his matriculation at Howard and remained dedicated to the fight throughout his career, and he would be overjoyed by this development," Boseman's family previously said in a statement.

They further added, "His time at Howard University helped shape both the man and the artist that he became, committed to truth, integrity, and a determination to transform the world through the power of storytelling."

The university also announced Walt Disney Company's Executive Chairman Bob Iger will establish an endowment named after Boseman and raise money to build a new art facility on the campus.

The 'Black Panther' film was produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Pictures.

"Through his tremendous example he inspired millions to overcome adversity, dream big and reach beyond the status quo. And this college named in his honor ... will provide opportunities for future generations of artists to follow in his footsteps and pursue their dreams," Iger said in a statement. (ANI)

