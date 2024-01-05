Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 (ANI): Actors Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor on Friday penned adorable birthday wishes for their 'Fighter' co-star Deepika Padukone.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik shared a video on his stories and wrote, "Happy Birthday @deepikapadukone! You truly exemplify the #SpiritofFighter with the way you persevere through every challenge and setback on your way to victory. It has been an absolute pleasure working with you - wishing you health, happiness and peace for this year and all the years to come. Soar high, Squad Leader Minal Rathore!"

Anil, on the other hand, shared a post and wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day! To more and more health and success to you! @deepikapadukone."

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' also stars Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles.

On Deepika's birthday, team 'Fighter' treated fans with a return gift by sharing a cute and exciting behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the film.

The video showcased some shots from the sets of the film's songs 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch' and 'Sher Khul Gaye'.The video also has shots of Deepika shooting in a flying suit.

This fun-filled behind-the-scenes also shows Deepika having a blast with the entire 'Fighter' squad.

Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film which received a massive response from the fans.

The 1 minute 14-second teaser features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country.

The teaser showcased the lead cast flying high in their jets and doing some aerial stunts. It also shared a glimpse of a party track featuring the lead cast and a smouldering kissing scene featuring the lead pair -- Hrithik and Deepika. The teaser ended on a high note with the tune of 'Sujlam Suflam' playing in the background as Hrithik unfurls a tricolor from his aircraft.

The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhoi's, Indian fighter planes.

'Fighter' is all set to hit the theatres on January 25.

Apart from this, she will also be seen in the sci-fi action film 'Kalki 2898 AD' opposite Prabhas.

She also has 'The Intern' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, and 'Singham Again' in her kitty. (ANI)

