Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): Bollywood actors, Hrithik Roshan, Anupam Kher and Pankaj Tripathi on Friday extended their greetings on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

The 'Ludo' star took to Twitter and extended warm wishes in Hindi. As he reminisced his old days in his home town, he wrote, "Surya upasana ke mahaparv chhath pooja ki aap sabhi ko haardik shubhakaamanayein.Jai chhathee maiya."

Chhhath pooja ke paaran ke baad ke din mere gaanv belasand mein natak ka manchan hota tha . abhinay kee hamaare pehli pathashala."

His tweet translates to: "Heartfelt greetings to all of you on Mahaparva Chhath Puja of worshipping Sun God. Jai Chhathi Maiya ."

"On the day after the Chhath Puja ceremony, a play was staged in my village Belsand. (which was my first school of acting).

The 'War' star Roshan also extended warm wishes for the festival on Twitter. He wrote,"Happy Chhath Puja to all the devotees across India. Here's hoping that the positivity of this festival brings better days for us. Be safe, be well!"

Kher took to Twitter and extended greetings on Chhath Puja, and wrote, "Best wishes to all of you on Chhath Mahaparva !! May Chhathi Maiya bring happiness and prosperity in your life."

The Chhath Puja is celebrated on the sixth day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar, which also happens to be the fourth day after Diwali.

State governments across the country have appealed to people celebrating Chhath Puja to be mindful of the ongoing pandemic.

As per the Hindu traditions, devotees worship the Sun God and his wife Usha to express gratitude and seek their blessings on Chhath.

The main celebration will take place today as devotees will offer 'argha' to the Sun God at sunset and offer prasad. (ANI)

