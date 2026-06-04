Entertainment News | Hrithik Roshan Expresses Wish to Play More Roles Like Zaffar from 'Luck By Chance'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 (ANI): Superstar Hrithik Roshan recalled his role of Zaffar in the movie 'Luck By Chance', expressing his wish to play more such characters in his career.

On his Instagram handle, Hrithik Roshan shared a glimpse of an interaction he recently had in which he was asked about the "roles he was looking for."

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To this, the actor said that he wishes to portray more characters like 'Zaffar' in 'Luck By Chance'. Despite his wish, the actor feels "sad" that the directors always approach him for "good guy" roles.

Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Just got asked what's the kind of role I'm looking for. And I surprised myself when it came to me. Remember Zaffar from luck by chance? That's the one. I'd jump on something like that. But directors only wanna see me play the good guy. Sad."

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https://www.instagram.com/p/DZKs2dVorgG/

Hrithik Roshan made an extended cameo appearance in the film 'Luck by Chance.' It is written and directed by Zoya Akhtar in her directorial debut.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, it stars Farhan Akhtar and Konkana Sen Sharma in lead roles, with Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Juhi Chawla, Sanjay Kapoor, Isha Sharvani, Alyy Khan and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal supporting roles.

The movie was released in 2009.

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the movie 'War 2', which also starrer Jr NTR in the lead role. It was directed by Ayan Mukerji and was released in 2025. (ANI)

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