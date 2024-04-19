Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI): Actor Hrithik Roshan is currently shooting for 'War 2'. He recently welcomed a special visitor on the sets, Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet, the Consul General of France in Mumbai.

The pictures of Hrithik posing with Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet and young visitors from France have gone viral on social media.

Taking to X, Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet expressed his admiration for Hrithik and revealed that it was his second time visiting the actor's sets.

In the picture, Hrithik can be seen in a tracksuit look and surrounded by set equipment in the background.

Along with a photo, he wrote, "I am a great fan of @iHrithik! Twice the pleasure to witness firsthand his dedication & talent, the first time being on the sets of Vikram Vedha. I thank him for his hospitality & wish him luck for the new project. Both (France) & (India) share a passion for #cinema #HrithikRoshan."

A group photo captured Hrithik posing with Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet and some kids from France.

The picture was shared by Rraj Anand on his Instagram handle and he captioned the post, which read, "Always a pleasure to meet @hrithikroshan on the sets of his new movies. Looking forward to War 2 directed by @ayan_mukerji The Consul General of France @franceinbombay visited the set. We have some very young friends from France who enjoyed the experience too."

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, 'War 2' is scheduled to hit theatres on Independence Day 2025. The film is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film 'War' which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles.

Discussing the much-anticipated sequel, earlier actor Ashutosh Rana, who also appeared in 'War' and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' as Colonel Luthra, told ANI, "We are going to start soon, I hope the way everyone loved War and Pathaan they will also like 'War 2'. This is a spy universe and in it the missions themselves are thrilling, so the audience will enjoy it."

Directed by Siddarth Anand, 'War' minted Rs 200 crores within seven days of its release in 2019. It's touted to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year. (ANI)

