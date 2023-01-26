Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): Actors Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt and Priyanka Chopra starrer action drama film 'Agneepath' turned 11 on Thursday.

To mark this occasion, Dharma productions took to their Instagram account and shared a post which they captioned, "Love, sacrifice & revenge! #11YearsOfAgneepath #Agneepath."

Also Read | Oscar Nomination 2023: Brendan Fraser Talks About The Whale, Says 'It Is a Gift That I Didn't See Coming'.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn3lDFOLRZD/

Helmed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar the film also starred late actors Om Puri, and Rishi Kapoor in prominent roles and was declared a big hit.

Also Read | BIGGEST CLASH ALERT!: Its Going to Be Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 Vs Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Vs Alia Bhatt’s Heart of Stone in August 2023.

The film was an official remake of an action film of the same title which starred actors Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Dengzongpa, Mithun Chakraborty, and Alok Nath in the lead roles and achieved the status of classic cult cinema.

Soon after the production house shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"One of the best," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Sanjay dutt was awesome as Kancha."

Sanjay Dutt received a lot of appreciation for his negative portrayal in the film.

Hrithik's 'Agneepath' is also known for its blockbuster hit tracks like 'Chikni Chameli', 'Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin', and 'Deva Shree Ganesha'.

Meanwhile, Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

Sanjay Dutt, on the other hand, will be next seen in a sci-fi horror comedy film 'The Virgin Tree' which also stars Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari in the lead roles. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)