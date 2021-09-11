Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 (ANI): Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, who is often referred to as 'Greek God' due to his impeccable physique and astonishing good looks, on Saturday shared photos of him flaunting his beard.

The 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' actor took to his Instagram handle and posted two monochrome images of him showcasing his new rugged look.

In the caption, he wrote, "Look away look number 21...Look away look number 22...In your face," along with closed wrist punching emoji.

Within a few hours of the post being shared, the oh-so-handsome photos got close to 16 lakh likes, with several fans flooding the comment with fire and red hearts emojis.

In an earlier post, the actor shared his another monochrome picture where he flaunted his biceps.

Dressed in comfy gym wear, the actor was seen sporting a beard as he posed for the camera. Captioning the picture Hrithik exuded his witty charm and wrote, "Bolo Bollywood bicep ki jai."

Meanwhile, on the movie front, he would be next seen in the much-awaited film 'Fighter', co-starring opposite Deepika Padukone.

The film, which is touted as India's first aerial action franchise, is being helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Ajit Andhare (Viacom18 Studios), Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande. (ANI)

