Entertainment News | Hugh Jackman Reveals How Music Helped Him Through Robin Hood Makeover; Says 'The Death of Robin Hood' Explores Scars, Regret and Power

Los Angeles [US], June 12 (ANI): Actor Hugh Jackman has opened up about the extensive makeup process he underwent for his upcoming film 'The Death of Robin Hood', revealing that music helped him pass the time while transforming into an older version of the legendary outlaw, according to People.

Speaking to People at the film's premiere, Jackman shared details about the hours spent in the makeup chair as he was fitted with a long white beard and a weathered appearance for the role.

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"Music," Jackman said when asked how he occupied himself during the lengthy makeup sessions.

"It's not just me. I'm in a little mini team: Me, [hairstylist Sean Flanigan], and [makeup artist Pamela S. Westmore]," he added.

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The actor said the trio, who have worked together on several projects, often rely on music to keep the atmosphere lively.

"We've done a lot of films together. Sometimes we listen to a little bit of a book, [but] not very often. Mainly it's music, and we sort of go in different turns. We get sick of our own music, so we like hearing others," Jackman said.

The 'Greatest Showman' star revealed that he has recently been favouring music from the 1970s during the makeup sessions.

"I try to put my favorites on, but they are all like, 'No,'" he joked. "My favorites are an odd mix of music," according to People.

Jackman also reflected on the camaraderie among the cast and crew while filming in Northern Ireland, describing the experience as memorable.

"It was so beautiful, honestly. Every single person, all the actors and the crew, we all put our phones aside because I didn't want to be on my phone while I was in these incredible locations and we all just hung out and talked. We really did," he said.

"It was really cool. The crew were great and we all just sort of pinched ourselves to [be] where we were," he added.

Directed by Michael Sarnoski, 'The Death of Robin Hood' presents a darker and more grounded interpretation of the iconic character. The film's trailer generated significant attention earlier this year, showcasing Jackman with a massive grey beard and long silver hair, according to People.

Speaking previously in an interview, Sarnoski described the film's protagonist as a complex figure grappling with his legacy.

"Robin Hood was this murderous outlaw who did a lot of terrible things and was kind of monstrous. But he's lived long enough to see this folklore get created about him. He's figuring out how he feels about that, about being portrayed as a hero when he knows what he really was," Sarnoski said.

The filmmaker also remained tight-lipped about how much of Jackman's transformation came from prosthetics and wigs, though he teased that audiences would still get to see some of the actor's trademark physique.

Jackman said he was drawn to the project because of its realistic portrayal of the legendary outlaw and its exploration of power and redemption.

"What I love so much about Mike's vision of Robin Hood is that the script delivered power, and it examines how power can be used for good or bad," Jackman said, as per the outlet.

"Robin Hood is a real man in our story. With all the scars, the pain, the regret, and, yes, the love."

"Mike's story has weight to it. For me, it's beautiful and human," he added.

'The Death of Robin Hood', which also stars Bill Skarsgard and Jodie Comer, is scheduled to hit theatres on June 19, according to People. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)