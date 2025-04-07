New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Legendary singer Nitin Mukesh fondly remembered the late actor Manoj Kumar during his music program and said that he never used to address the singer by his name but rather called him 'A god' whenever he uses to meet him.

During a music program on Sunday, singer Mukesh paused for a moment to share his grief with the attendees over the demise of veteran actor Manoj Kumar on April 4.

Also Read | ACP Pradyuman in CID Funny Meme Templates for Free Download Online: Iconic Memes and Instagram Reels Featuring the ‘OG Trio’ ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet and Daya Live Rent-Free in Our Head.

The 'Jaisi Karni Waisi' singer expressed his wish to visit Mumbai to support Manoj Kumar's family in their grieving moment of life. He said,

"Just as the mind is happy, so there is this sadness. You all know why. If there wasn't the program of Sangeet Kala Mandir then I would have been sitting in Bombay. The person we lost yesterday should I remember him in the beginning, in the middle or in the end of the program? "

Also Read | 'Sikandar' Box Office Collection: Salman Khan's Film Crosses INR 100 Crore Mark in India; 18th Consecutive Movie of Actor To Do So!.

He further opened up about the contribution of the actor in his and his father's life. While sharing his admiration and respect for the actor, the singer said that he always addressed Manoj Kumar as "God" whenever he used to meet him.

"His contribution in my life and even in the life of my father was so much that we will be forever grateful to him. I never used to call him Manoj Kumar. Whenever I used to talk to their family, I used to say, and how is my God? For me, Bhagwan Rupi." said singer Mukesh.

The singer paid tribute to the actor by asking the attendees to keep a moment of silence to show respect and honour the late actor Manoj Kumar.

"He may not be a physical being, but he always be in my heart, mind and soul and not only for me but for all the people of India. Let's keep a moment of silence for him." said Nitin Mukesh.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DIHFrEFoIOn/?

Earlier in a conversation with ANI, singer Mukesh shared that Kumar was one of the first people to support him when he began his career in the industry and also recalled his memories of working with the legendary actor, reminiscing about singing iconic the song 'Zindagi Ki Na Tute Ladi, Pyaar Kar Le Ghadi Do Ghadi' from the film 'Kranti', which Kumar had directed.

"There are so many memories of him... When I had just started working, it was Manoj Kumar Sahab who called my mother... He used to lovingly call my father Kripa Ram ji... He called my mother and told her, 'Bhabhi ji, I was deeply indebted to Kripa Ram ji, but I promise you that I will make sure Nitin sings in my films. Whatever I can do for Nitin in life, I will do,'" he told ANI.

"Mere zindagi ka aaj tak ka sabse lokpriya geet, 40 saal purana gaana 'Zindagi Ki Na Tute Ladi, Pyaar Kar Le Ghadi Do Ghadi' from the film Kranti, is a gift from him... Today, whatever I am is because of Manoj ji's love," Mukesh added.

The two collaborated on multiple films, with Nitin Mukesh's father, Mukesh, also being the voice of Manoj Kumar in many of his films, including Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, and Kranti.

The legendary actor and filmmaker breathed his last at 4:03 a.m. on April 4 at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after battling a long illness. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)