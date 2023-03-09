Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): Actor Anil Kapoor on Thursday offered his heartfelt condolences over the demise of his close friend and late veteran actor-director Satish Kaushik.

Taking to Instagram, Anil dropped a couple of pictures with Satish along with a long note.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "The Laurels of the industry have lost their Hardy...the Three Musketeers have lost the most talented, generous and loving Musketeer and I have lost my younger brother...gone too soon...I love you Satish."

Anil and Satish have shared a great bond on and off the screen.

The duo has worked in films like 'Mr. India', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai', 'Gharwali Baharwali' and many more.

Anil's son and actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor penned down a long emotional note, "I Got a call late last night from my mother with the terrible news of Satish sirs passing it was a surreal moment one of those where every thing you're obsessing over loses relevance and your perspective changes in a split second. I started to think about a lot of things , I thought about how people come into your life for a reason when you least expect them to they teach you great things they teach you about humility and about undying passion you listen to them talk about the years gone by with love and nostalgia when I would listen to these pieces of life from someone like Satish ji all my anxieties about where I am and where I'm going would melt away they would reassure me that if your heart is in the right place and if you truly love creating everything eventually works out the way it's supposed to in the end."

Harsh Varrdhan and the late actor have worked in Raj Singh Chaudhary's directorial 'Thar'.

He added, "Satish Ji became a part of our film Thar because of my Father he really felt strongly about having him be a part of it, their relationship in the film became one of the undeniable highlights of the film but that's for people to see and cherish forever it will never die much like their friendship in real life , this made me think about the movies and the magic of what we do and how blessed we are to actually be able to do it , people often sit behind their computers and throw profanities at us , I wish one day I could take those people into the rooms where over conversations these dreams are talked about and they seem so far fetched I wish I could take these people to our sets where veterans and young people create, equally hungry passionate and full of love and dreams.. it would melt anyones heart. We are only able to do what we do because these legends have enabled us with their terrific work sacrifice and determination. I am eternally blessed that Satish ji was part of thar my first film as producer i will never forget all the time spent together and the loving exchanges.. Rip Satish ji."

Sonam Kapoor also extended condolence and dropped a picture of her father with Satish on Insta story.

She wrote, "You will always be family to me Satish Uncle...Still can't believe you're not with us anymore. May you rest in peace knowing that you left behind so much love and joy in this world."

Sonam added, "Love you daddy." She tagged Anil and Anupam Kher.

Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66 following a heart attack in the early hours of Thursday in Delhi.

The mortal remains of the late veteran actor will be brought to Mumbai today for his final rites, said sources.

On March 7, Satish Kaushik attended the Holi bash of Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar in Mumbai. His photos and videos at the party were doing the rounds on the internet. A day later, he travelled to Delhi on Wednesday to attend a close friend's Holi party when he reportedly fell sick, sources said. Actor

Anupam Kher, a close friend of Satish, was the first one to share the news of his demise on social media.

"Actor Satish Kaushik passes away," Kher tweeted along with a picture of both actors.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kher wrote, "I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"

Satish Kaushik was a versatile actor, writer, director and producer, who made his mark in the Indian film industry with his captivating performances and unique sense of humour. He gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for his work in popular films such as 'Mr India', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', and 'Judaai'.

Over the years, Satish established himself as one of the most sought-after character actors in Bollywood, often playing supporting roles that were integral to the plot. He was also known for his work as a writer and director, having directed films such as 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' and 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain'. (ANI)

