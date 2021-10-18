Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 (ANI): It's fun to see a diverse range of celebrities coming together under a single roof and bringing out their comic characters to entertain the audience, and it seems like the new season of 'One Mic Stand' has all such elements.

On Friday, the makers of 'One Mic Stand Season 2' unveiled the show's official trailer, in which we get a glimpse of filmmaker Karan Johar, actor and entrepreneur Sunny Leone, rapper Raftaar, journalist Faye D'souza and author Chetan Bhagat attempting stand-up comedy for the first time ever.

Chetan Bhagat's books have inspired many successful Bollywood films, including '3 Idiots' and 'Kai Po Che'.

Opening up about his new experience, Chetan shared his realisation of the difference between 'writing and performing'.

"My books have inspired many Bollywood films but after doing 'One Mic Stand 2', I realised the vast difference between writing and performing...I had no inhibitions going into it knowing that Abish Mathew was guiding me through the process...He made a complete amateur like me sound like a pro comedian, and for that, I think he deserves an award," he said.

He further shared the things he learned on the art of making jokes.

"Through the process I also learnt that a lot of jokes will stem from me, making jokes on yourself and people laughing at it I believe is better than them making jokes on you...This has been an interesting journey of books to OTT for me, one filled with lots of learning and laughter," he added.

The show will be hosted by Sapan Verma and participating celebrities will be mentored by comedians including Sumikhi Suresh, Samay Raina, Neeti Palta, Atul Khatri and Abish Mathew.

'One Mic Stand Season 2' will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 22. (ANI)

