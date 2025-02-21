Washington DC [US], February 21 (ANI): Australia's long-running soap opera 'Neighbours' is set to cease production once again after the makers failed to secure a renewed deal with streaming giant Amazon, reported Variety.

Almost three years after the daily drama was first axed, the makers have announced that the new episodes from the 40th anniversary will continue to air on Prime Video four times a week until the end of the year.

The 'Neighbours' makers announced the cease of production through their X handle. They wrote,

"We are sad to announce that Neighbours will be resting from December 2025. New episodes from the 40th anniversary season will continue to air on Prime Video and Ten four times a week until the end of the year, with all the big soapie twists and turns that our viewers love."

As per Variety, the existing episodes will remain on the service and it will continue to play on Network 10 in Australia until its end. Producer Fremantle Australia has advised Network 10 that production will end in July.

The beloved series debuted 40 years ago and has become well-loved worldwide. The announcement comes just two years after streaming giant Amazon revived the show following its initial cancellation by the UK's Channel 5.

Amazon announced the reboot in late 2022 as part of a multi-year deal, Variety reported. The deal breathed new life into the iconic program and gave fans a second chance to visit Ramsay Street.

The series' 2022 finale was a star-studded farewell watched by over 1.2 million Aussies. It featured the return of "Neighbours" alumni, including Margot Robbie, Kylie Minogue, and Guy Pearce.

However, Amazon soon stepped in to revive the show with a fresh production. It began filming in 2023 and was broadcast globally on Amazon Freevee.

As per Sun, as reported by Variety, Amazon informed Fremantle (makers of Neighbours) that its investment in the soap had not yielded the expected success, leading to the decision to withdraw funding.

"Amazon gave Fremantle two years to see if it worked, but sadly, they just didn't get the viewers. It's a really sad day, especially for the cast and crew in Melbourne. This really is the end of 'Neighbours,' just as it celebrated its 40th anniversary." said a source close to the publication as quoted by Variety

Despite its struggles, the "Neighbours" revival achieved a historic milestone last year, earning two Daytime Emmy nominations for Best Drama Series and Best Guest Performance (Guy Pearce)--the first-ever Emmy nods for the show.

First premiering on Channel 10 in Australia in 1985 and then arriving on BBC1 in 1986, 'Neighbours' became a cultural phenomenon, particularly in the UK.

Nearly 20 million British viewers tuned in to watch the 1988 wedding of Scott and Charlene, played by Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue--one of the most iconic moments in soap opera history. (ANI)

