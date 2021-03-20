New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra, whose performance in the upcoming Amole Gupte directed sports drama 'Saina' has piqued interest among cine-goers, shared her fondness for the ace badminton star on Saturday.

Parineeti, who was in constant touch with Saina, said, "Saina was very approachable and answered all queries I had. I literally discussed everything under the sky with her, my training, fitness to if I am holding the racquet right. I wanted to look right for the part and do justice to the sport and Saina."

However, the 32-year-old actor shared that she was happy that the badminton champion was not on the set.

"I remember visiting Saina Nehwal's house in Hyderabad to meet her and she had told me, 'I have never seen you play sports before.' When we returned I knew I had to double my training as someone entrusted me with a responsibility to play the sport right," she said.

"If I can play even one per cent of what she played, I would consider myself lucky. I was glad only my coaches and trainers were there. If Saina herself had been there, would've made me very nervous!" Parineeti added.

The actor seems to have nailed Saina's look in the trailer, from the player's stance and body language on the badminton court to her bond with her parents.

Written and directed by Amole Gupte, 'Saina' is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jayraj, and Rajesh Shah. The movie will hit the theatres on March 26.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor who was last seen in the Netflix's thriller series 'The Girl On The Train' also has suspense thriller 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Farrar' with Arjun Kapoor, 'Bhuj The Pride Of India', and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' in her kitty. (ANI)

