Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 4 (ANI): Members of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards organising committee met Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma at his residence on Tuesday and invited him to attend the ceremony.

The committee members gave detailed information about various programs, including the ceremony to be held in Jaipur on March 8 and 9, and requested the CM to attend the 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA).

The Additional Chief Secretary to CM Shikhar Agrawal, Administrative Secretary Tourism Ravi Jain, IIFA awards organizing committee members Andre Timmins, Viraf Sarkari, Sabbas Joseph, and others were present.

The 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is set to take place in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The festivities will begin on Saturday, March 8, with Sobha Realty IIFA Digital Awards Co-Presented By NEXA as they make their debut, celebrating the innovative brilliance of OTT and digital entertainment and underscoring IIFA's embrace of the industry's evolving landscape.

The grand finale will be held on Sunday, March 9, honouring cinematic excellence and celebrating Indian cinema's profound impact on the global stage.

This year, the audience will see Kartik Aaryan as the host of the IIFA Awards.

Expressing happiness about hosting the ceremony, Kartik said earlier, "I am thrilled to celebrate the global success of Indian cinema in the vibrant heart of Jaipur, Rajasthan, as I take on the honour of hosting IIFA's historic 25th-anniversary celebration this March. Making my debut as the host for the world's biggest celebration of Indian cinema is something I have eagerly anticipated, and it's the perfect way to kick off 2025. IIFA's grand milestone in the Pink City promises an unforgettable spectacle for fans across the globe."

Renowned dignitaries such as Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, actor Kartik Aaryan and Diya Kumari, Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, attended a press meet in Mumbai in January where they officially launched the 25th edition of IIFA with Andre Timmins, Viraf Sarkari, and Sabbas Joseph.

The 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) is bound to make all cinema buffs nostalgic with a special celebration of Ramesh Sippy's iconic film 'Sholay'.

Marking the 50th anniversary of 'Sholay', the organisers of IIFA have decided to organise an exclusive screening of the film at Jaipur's legendary Raj Mandir Cinema.

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2025 is set to make history with an electrifying blend of sports and entertainment.

Celebrating its grand Silver Jubilee edition, IIFA has announced a partnership with the Indian Pro Boxing League (IPBL).

The event will see legendary MMA fighter and combat sports trailblazer Anthony Pettis making a special appearance.Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to attend the 25th edition of IIFA as a performer this March, and this time, the audience will see Kareena paying tribute to her grandfather and legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor at the awards show.

IIFA 2025 is scheduled to take place in Jaipur from March 8 to March 9. (ANI)

