Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 9 (ANI): Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, who has seen a wave of success after his role in Animal, turned heads as he walked the green carpet at the IIFA Digital Awards.

While interacting with the media, the actor opened up about the bond he shares with his father, veteran actor Dharmendra, and also spoke about whether he takes advice from him.

Bobby revealed that while he used to take advice as a child, he now follows his own instincts when making career decisions.

"I used to take advice in my childhood. Whenever I did something, I never took advice like that. I ask once, listen, and if my heart still wants to do something, then I do what my heart desires," he said.

The IIFA 2025 is currently underway in Jaipur. The grand IIFA Awards Night, which is set to take place on March 9, will feature a special celebration of the iconic film Sholay on its 50th anniversary, with an exclusive screening at the famous Raj Mandir Cinema. Legendary MMA fighter and combat sports trailblazer Anthony Pettis will also make a special appearance.

This year, the audience will see Kartik Aaryan as the host of the IIFA Awards. Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, will be seen performing at the 25th edition of IIFA, and she will pay tribute to her grandfather, legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor, at the awards show.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in 'Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 - Part 2' which streamed for free on Amazon MX Player. (ANI)

