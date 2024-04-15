Entertainment News | IIFA Utsavam 2024: Rana Daggubati Turns Host, Rakul Preet Singh to Perform at the Gala

The upcoming edition of IIFA Utsavam will take place on a grand note.

Apr 15, 2024
Entertainment News | IIFA Utsavam 2024: Rana Daggubati Turns Host, Rakul Preet Singh to Perform at the Gala
Actors Rana Daggubati and Rakul Preet Singh (Image source: X)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): The upcoming edition of IIFA Utsavam will take place on a grand note.

Several celebrities will gather under one roof to celebrate the iconic work created by the southern film industries -- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

IIFA Utsavam organisers have roped in Rana Daggubati as the host of the Telugu category and Raghavendra and Akul Balaji as the hosts of the Kannada film category.

Excited about it, Rana said in a statement, "My journey with IIFA goes way back, and IIFA Utsavam is indeed a true celebration of South Indian cinema. I'm thrilled to be a part of it and feel immensely privileged to host the IIFA Utsavam Telugu Cinema Awards. Come join us and be a part of this grand celebration at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi."

"IIFA Utsavam serves as an exceptional platform that not only showcases the contribution of South Indian cinema but also celebrates its influence in the world of entertainment beyond regional boundaries. It's a tremendous privilege to be part of this global celebration, and I eagerly anticipate hosting the Kannada film category at IIFA Utsavam 2024," Vijay shared.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh will be seen performing at the gala, which is scheduled to be held at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, from September 6 to September 7.

Rakul said she "feels fantastic to be a part of the grand celebration of South Indian cinema that IIFA Utsavam is poised to embark on this September on a global scale."

Devi Sri Prasad, widely known by his initials DSP, will also enthrall the audience at IIFA Utsavam with his music.

"I'm looking forward to captivating audiences worldwide with my performance at IIFA Utsavam. See you there," he said.

Sreeleela will also perform at IIFA Utsavam. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

