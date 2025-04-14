Mumbai, Apr 14 (PTI) "Pataal Lok" star Jaideep Ahlawat is surprised by the buzz surrounding his dance in the song "Jaadu" from the upcoming film "Jewel Thief: The Heist".

The dance video featuring Ahlawat, who has the image of a serious actor curtsey his performances in "Pataal Lok", "Jaane Jaan", "Three of Us" and "Action Hero", has gone viral on social media with many surprised to discover another hidden skill of their favourite artist.

But Jaideep tried to downplay the attention at the film's trailer launch here.

"I don't know why people are so surprised to see me dance, I am from Haryana and have danced a lot since childhood in many 'ghudchadis' (wedding ceremonies). So, dancing is okay.

"Even Saif sir was saying this, ‘Why people get surprised that someone can dance'," the actor said amid loud cheers and requests from the media to recreate the steps, which he eventually did.

The heist drama stars Saif as a famous thief who is roped in by Jaideep's character to steal a famous diamond. Actor Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta also star in the movie, directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal.

Dutta said, “Usually, when actors have to go and dance, others would go and rest. When Jaideep sir was to dance, he had an audience, we were like, ‘Jaideep sir is going to dance."

Many on social media have praised the actor for being an all rounder.

"And just like that a new dancing star is born-Jaideep Ahlawat," a fan wrote.

"I didn't know Jaideep had moves like that," wrote another fan.

Many also said Bollywood should cast the actor in a mainstream movie where he gets to show off his dance skills more.

At the event, the actor was also asked about the thing he would like to steal from co-star Saif. The actor's prompt reply, "the Pataudi palace."

