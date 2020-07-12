New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Veteran actor and BJP MP Hema Malini on Sunday dismissed rumors that she is 'not doing well' and has been admitted to a hospital.

The evergreen actor took to Twitter and shared a video message refuting all the rumors making rounds on the Internet, stating that she is absolutely fine and there is nothing wrong with her.

"Rumours are being spread that I'm unwell and have been admitted to a hospital. I want to assure this to all my dear ones that nothing has happened, I am alright and healthy. I am perfectly alright by the grace of Lord Krishna," the 'Sholay' actor said in the video message.

She wrapped up the message by thanking everyone for showing the "concern."

The legendary actor turned politician's daughter Esha Deol Takhtani also took to Twitter to refute hoax regarding her mother's ill-health. "My mother @dreamgirlhemais fit and fine! The news regarding her health is absolutely fake so please do not react to such rumours! Thanks to everyone for their love and concern," she wrote.

The actor's fans across the country were showing concern for her health after legendary star Amitabh Bachchan, and son Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday evening.

Big B shared the news himself on his Twitter handle on Saturday. The 77-year-old actor has been admitted to the isolation unit at Mumbai's Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital. The actor has confirmed that he will keep updating via Twitter.

The 'Don' actor is reported to be in a "stable" condition with "mild symptoms."

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday confirmed that actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, too, have tested positive for coronavirus.

However, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her children Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda have tested negative, as per Vishwas Mote, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, K westward, BMC.

Scores of celebrities from all the quarters, as well as a bevy of admirers, have poured in tons of messages wishing the family a speedy recovery. (ANI)

