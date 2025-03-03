Los Angeles [US], March 3 (ANI): Walter Salles' directorial 'I'm Still Here' bagged the Best International Feature Film Oscar on Sunday, marking the first time that an entry from Brazil has won in the category.

The film, which tells the real-life story of Eunice Paiva's decades-long search for justice after her husband's disappearance during Brazil's military dictatorship, has been gaining momentum in recent weeks. Its surprise nomination for best picture -- alongside expected nods for international feature and best actress for star Fernanda Torres -- solidified its status as a major contender, as per Variety.

Also Read | Camila Cabello Birthday: A Red Carpet Maven Who Continues to Turn Heads with Her Fashion Statements.

The film emerged victorious by defeating France's "Emilia Perez," Germany's "The Seed of the Sacred Fig," Denmark's "The Girl With the Needle" and Latvia's "Flow."

"I'm so honored to receive this, and in such an extraordinary group of filmmakers," Salles said during his acceptance speech. "This goes to a woman who, after a loss suffered during an authoritarian regime, decided not to bend. And to resist. So, this prize goes to her. And it goes to the two extraordinary women who gave life to her, Fernanda Torres, and Fernanda Montenegro."

Also Read | Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody Wins Best Actor for 'The Brutalist', His Second Academy Award.

Brazil has submitted films to the international feature category every year since 1960, earning five previous nominations: "Keeper of Promises" (1962), "O Quatrilho" (1995), "Four Days in September" (1997), "Central Station" (1998) and now, "I'm Still Here." Until tonight, however, the country had never secured a win in the category. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)