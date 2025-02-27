Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, best known for his projects 'Rockstar', 'Jab We Met' and 'Chamkila,' is now all set with a new web series titled 'O Saathi Re'.

Taking on the role of creator, writer and showrunner, Imtiaz's project stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Arjun Rampal, and Avinash Tiwari. It will be out on Netflix.

On Thursday, Netflix shared a video from the cast's script reading session.

Excited to present the story to the world, Imtiaz in a press note said, "O Saathi Re surprised me at every turn of its development. It is a modern story with a vintage heart, an enchanted fairy tale set in the fiasco of Metropolitan life. I feel both relieved and excited at having Arif direct the stellar cast of Avinash Aditi and Arjun (All Aces there) and it is the ever-strengthening relationship with Netflix that enabled us to enter the deceptively charming world of O Saathi Re."

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, added, " We are thrilled to bring a story that delves into love, relationships, and human dilemmas -- narrated in Imtiaz's signature, deeply authentic style, an almost haunting quality to these stories! After the success of She Season 2, we began exploring ideas for our next series together. We wanted something with an inherent musicality, perhaps inspired by a song and then Imtiaz crafted a story, called it O Saathi Re and that story moved us as profoundly as the song still does. It's a fresh and innovative take on relationships in contemporary times. Now, with this phenomenal cast -- Aditi, Arjun and Avinash --we are ready to bring this beautiful and poetic story to life. We can't wait to embark on this journey with Window Seat Films and the whole team and our incredible cast and crew!"

Arif Ali has come on board to direct 'O Saathi Re', which will go on floors soon. (ANI)

