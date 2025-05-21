Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 21 (ANI): Taking some time off his IPL schedule, star batter Virat Kohli recently tried his hand at pickleball with none other than his wife and actor Anushka Sharma.

On Wednesday, the social media team of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru gave a sneak peek into the couple's gaming session. Dressed in athleisure wear, Kohli and Anushka could be seen giving each other a high five.

RCB mentor Dinesh Karthik and his wife Deepika Pallikal, who is a professional squash player, could also be seen playing the sport in the RCB camp.

Meanwhile, Kohli recently announced his retirement from Test cricket.

Last Monday, the 36-year-old cricketer, who has been a key figure for India in the longest format of the game, shared an emotional message with his fans on Instagram, which read, "It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life. There's something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever."

Kohli expressed gratitude towards the game, his teammates, and fans for the memorable journey, concluding with the words: "As I step away from this format, it's not easy--but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for. I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude--for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I'll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off."Virat's retirement marked the end of an extraordinary 14-year career in Test cricket, in which he scored over 9,000 runs and established himself as one of India's greatest cricketers.

Kohli's career has been marked by his consistency, adaptability, and mental toughness, with standout performances across the globe, including remarkable centuries against Australia, South Africa, and England. (ANI)

