Los Angeles, Mar 20 (PTI) The film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit Broadway production "In The Heights" will be releasing a week early in the US.

Director Jon M Chu shared the news on Twitter, revealing that the film will hit the theatres as well as streamer HBO Max on June 11 instead of June 18.

"Surprise. We coming to Theatres one week earlier! There has been so much demand since our trailer release this week that we decided to get it out to you sooner. Let's go! See you soon. JUNE 11th 2021" he tweeted.

Miranda, who created the stage musical with Quiara Alegría Hudes, will appear in a small role in the movie, besides providing the music.

The movie is about a bodega owner (Anthony Ramos) who has mixed feelings about closing his store and retiring to the Dominican Republic after he inherits his grandmother's fortune.

It will also feature Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace, Jimmy Smits, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Stephanie Beatriz and Dascha Polanco.

