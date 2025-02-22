Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): Indian artists Subhi and Natania have collaborated with Grammy-winning producer DJ Khaled and rap superstar Cardi B on Higher Love, a song from SMURFS movie.

On working for the track, DJ Khaled in a press note stated, "I'm excited to be a part of this iconic collaboration. Growing up I remember always watching the Smurfs. It feels like a full circle moment now having children of my own who watch the Smurfs as well, and I get to be a part of the soundtrack. I'm excited to work alongside Cardi B, Natania and Subhi on "Higher Love" for this monumental movie soundtrack. It's inspiring and looking forward to sharing our music with the world"

Natania added, "Higher Love is magnetic energy about knowing and celebrating what you bring to the table, it's self-belief and confidence in who you truly are and wanting to share that frequency with the world. I'm so excited to be a part of putting out something so joyful into the universe, representing my roots and my culture alongside such incredible artists."

Subhi feels "incredibly grateful and beyond excited to be part of this global soundtrack alongside such amazing artists - DESI TRILL, Cardi B, DJ Khaled, and Natania."

She further said, "It's an honor to bring my Punjabi roots to this celebratory track and represent my Indian heritage on such a big stage. Music is a universal language, and I can't wait for the world to experience the energy and joy we've created together!"

As per Deadline, the plot of SMURFS revolves around a rescue mission led by Smurfette (Rihanna) when Papa Smurf (John Goodman) was mysteriously taken by evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel. (ANI)

