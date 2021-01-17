Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): Legendary Indian classical musician and Padma Vibhushan awardee Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan who passed away at his Mumbai residence on Sunday afternoon has been laid to rest with full state honors on Sunday evening.

The celebrated musician breathed his last breath at 12:37 pm today and has been laid to rest with full state honors. Khan was an Indian classical musician in the Hindustani classical music tradition, belonging to the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana.

The mortal remains of the noted musician were buried at Santacruz Kabrastan in the evening where his last rites were performed.

Born on March 3, 1931, in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, Khan was the eldest son in a family of four brothers and three sisters.

A receiver of several accolades including the Padma Shri in 1991, followed by Padma Bhushan in 2006 and Padma Vibhushan in 2018. Khan had earlier suffered from a brain stroke on October 15, 2019, and his right side had become paralyzed. (ANI)

