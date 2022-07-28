By Shiza Arshad Khan

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): On Day 4 of the Indian Couture Week, Malaika Arora turned muse for designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. Malaika looked like a Goddess in a dark-green black-hued embellished piece by the designer duo. Looking flawless with nude, dewy make-up, Malaika owned the ramp as she walked as the showstopper.

Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna presented the art and architecture-inspired couture pieces on Day 4 of the ongoing Couture Week. Putting on display an array of gowns, tuxedos, and Indian formals, Rahul Gandhi and Rohit Khanna dived into the world of juxtapositions with their latest collection by combining art and geometrics.

In this collection, Rohit and Rahul have curated outfits that can easily be worn on Indian sangeets and can work as a ball gown the next day if you decide to go waltzing across Vienna's historic ballrooms! The duo blended dramatic fabrics with precise techniques in patterns.

Rohit and Rahul named this collection 'Fibonacci' and presented intricately embellished embroideries in nude tulles, breezy organza, and opulent velvets. They used metallic shine and reflection on the spectrum of blue, grey, coral, hearthstone, and teal.

Speaking about the pieces, Rahul Khanna said, "each piece in this collection has been intricately hand-done taking 1,800-2,000 hours to make".

We've known each other for very long, "couldn't have had a better muse than Malaika to present the couture piece," said Rohit Gandhi.

Plus size model Sakshi Sindhwani also walked the ramp for the duo.

Indian Couture Week will close on Sunday with designer Anamika Khanna presenting her latest collection. Earlier in the day, Aditi Rao Hydari walked for Anju Modi. On Thursday evening, designers Dolly J and Suneet Verma will be showcasing their couture pieces.

This is the first time in two years that a physical event is being held for Indian Couture Week. Prior to this, the fashion week took place online, owing to COVID-19. (ANI)

