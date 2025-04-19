New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): India and Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma who recently lost his pet dog 'Leo' on Saturday took to Instagram and penned an emotional note in beloved memory of his animal companion.

"Thank you for each and every memory I have with you LEO you'll be missed always Love you and RIP," Abhishek posted.

He also shared a couple of pictures with his dog.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DIn-35Dxo2R/?hl=en&img_index=1

Abhishek's sister Komal also expressed her grief over the demise of Leo.

"2019 - 2025 LEO, you were the most beautiful soul to ever walk into my life. The best dog in the entire world. I don't know how my days are going to be without you now. But I just want to thank you--for being there for me through every high and low, for being my constant, my comfort, my companion. You were my little baby, and you'll always be. I'll miss you every single minute--from eating food together to our endless Geddis, from our peaceful late-night walks to those early morning strolls. You were my nariyal paani partner, my car ride buddy, my sleeping buddy, my saviour, my soulmate... my everything," she wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front front, Abhishek lit up the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with a jaw-dropping knock of 141 off just 55 balls against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Hyderabad, drawing praise from cricketing legends.

The left-hander's innings, decorated with 14 boundaries and 10 sixes, came at a staggering strike rate of 256.36 and will go down as one of the most explosive knocks in IPL history. (ANI)

