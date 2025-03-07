New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): The ongoing controversy surrounding the popular show 'India's Got Latent' has taken a dramatic turn.

YouTubers, including Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, and others, have been criticized after their remarks during a show episode sparked public outrage and backlash on social media.

A significant development occurred on March 6, when several individuals involved in the controversy appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW).

Speaking with the media on March 7, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar condemned the language used by the influencers during the episode.

She said, "The obscene language they used in the show is absolutely indecent. The Commission will never accept it. Using such language is acceptable neither to the people nor to the Commission."

The Commission promptly took action following the public outcry and issued notices to those involved.

"Keeping in mind its social impact, NCW immediately took cognisance of it and we issued them notice. In accordance with that, they appeared before the Commission yesterday," she said.

Rahatkar mentioned that the accused influencers expressed regret for their actions and assured the Commission that they would refrain from making similar mistakes in the future.

"When they came yesterday, they expressed regret over their words in the show. They also said that they should not use such words and that they made a mistake...All of them presented apologies before the Commission. They also said that they won't make any such mistake in future...They said that they would be mindful of their words which don't hurt anyone," she said, adding, "They would think before speaking. They said that this was the first and last time they did it. Ranveer Allahbadia and others said that what they said cannot be taken back, but they would try to be mindful of their words in shows and speak of women's respect..."

The controversy has also led to a formal legal investigation. On February 10, the Guwahati Police registered an FIR against several YouTubers and social media influencers, including Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, Jaspreet Singh, and others, under multiple legal sections, including the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

The case, registered by the Guwahati Crime Branch, stems from the allegedly vulgar and sexually explicit nature of a discussion featured in the 'India's Got Latent' episode.

On March 7, Ranveer Allahbadia appeared at the Guwahati Police Commissionerate, continuing his involvement in the investigation.

Earlier, Ashish Chanchlani had also appeared before the Guwahati Crime Branch with his advocate on February 27.

As the legal proceedings unfold, some of the accused have issued public apologies. Ranveer Allahbadia, who faced major criticism for his inappropriate comments during the show, shared a heartfelt message.

"What I said cannot be taken back, but I will try to be mindful of my words in shows and speak of women's respect," he said.

Ashish Chanchlani, on his part, released an emotional video on social media, addressing his followers.

"I know, maine aapke messages padhe hain, chal raha hai. Lad lenge situation se, dekhe hain aise tough times, isse bhi kuch naya seekh lenge," he said, thanking his fans for their support and urging them to continue standing by him during these challenging times.

He also promised to return to content creation with a renewed focus on delivering value to his audience.

A significant development came earlier this week when the Supreme Court allowed Ranveer Allahbadia to resume his podcast, 'The Ranveer Show,' subject to maintaining decency and morality standards. (ANI)

