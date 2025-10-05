Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 (ANI): The Pataudi family came together to celebrate Soha Ali Khan's birthday in a cosy, fun way.

The 'Rang De Basanti' actor, who turned a year older on October 4, gave fans a glimpse into her intimate celebration.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, Soha shared a series of pictures from the special day, which included her husband Kunal Kemmu, her mother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, and a few close friends. From delicious cakes to gluten-free treats, the pictures showed a calm and happy family evening.

"Cake, calm, and a lot of love -- couldn't ask for more. #happybirthday #gratitude," Soha wrote in the caption.

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/DPaf1x1Aiw5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Earlier, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan penned an adorable birthday wish for her sister-in-law.

Kareena took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures. The first one featured the 'Jab We Met' actor alongside Soha Ali Khan. The ace star called her "funny" and "supportive."

"May the books, sugar-free cake, and the love you have for your brother and me never run out... You funny, supportive, lovely one... Happy birthday, sister-in-law. Love you always... @sakpataudi," Kareena Kapoor wrote in the caption.

After Kareena's post, Soha responded, "No danger of that!! I am supremely loyal to my family, my literature, and my desserts!! Sometimes, the order of priority changes... Love you!!"

Born on October 4, Soha has acted in the romantic comedy film 'Dil Maange More' and is also known for her roles in 'Rang De Basanti,' 'Ahista Ahista,' and 'Chhorii 2,' among others.

Soha was last seen in the horror-thriller Chhorii 2 alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha, which was released earlier in 2025. (ANI)

