Entertainment News | Inside Surbhi Jyoti's Dreamy Pastel-themed Baby Shower and 38th Birthday Bash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 (ANI): Television actress Surbhi Jyoti marked a special milestone with a heartwarming double celebration, combining her 38th birthday and baby shower on Friday, May 29, 2026.

The actor, known for her popular roles in 'Qubool Hai' and 'Naagin 3', celebrated the occasion with close family and friends in a dreamy, pastel-themed gathering alongside her husband, Sumit Suri.

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Radiating pregnancy glow, Surbhi proudly cradled her baby bump throughout the intimate event, which was designed around soft pink and lilac tones.

The venue featured delicate floral arrangements and thoughtfully incorporated evil eye-themed blessings for the mother-to-be and her baby, adding a symbolic touch to the celebrations.

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The gathering drew several close friends from the television industry, including actresses Anita Hassanandani and Asha Negi.

For the occasion, Surbhi chose a pastel purple maternity gown that perfectly complemented the event's soft aesthetic.

The flowy silhouette elegantly highlighted her baby bump while allowing her to comfortably enjoy the festivities.

She paired the look with minimal dewy makeup, loose open waves, and delicate jewellery, creating an understated yet graceful maternity style.

Surbhi and Sumit first announced that they were expecting their first child in February 2026, nearly two years after tying the knot in 2024.

On the work front, Surbhi Jyoti is currently starring in 'Seven and a Half Dates' with Karan Wahi. The story, screenplay, and dialogues have been written by Shaalien Malhotra.

The cinematography is handled by Jay Parikh and Santosh Singh. The musical department brings together Asees Kaur, Simran Choudhary, Goldie Sohel, and Varun Jain, with lyrics by Gurpreet Saini and others.

The background score is composed by Nakash Aziz and Sargam Jassu.

'Seven And A Half Dates' explores the story of two opposites matched by mistake, where an awkward beginning slowly evolves into a deeper emotional connection, tested by fear, timing, and silence.

The romantic series is premiering on the Novice Records Official YouTube Channel. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)