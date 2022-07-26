Washington [US], July 26 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Britney Spears is making her musical comeback in iconic fashion as she's collaborating with Elton John on a new version of his 1972 single 'Tiny Dancer'.

A music industry source confirmed this to People magazine, which also reported that the single is being produced by Andrew Watt and is set to be released next month by Universal Music.

According to the reports, Spears met with John last week in a Beverly Hills recording studio for a new version of the song, as per Page Six

Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt, who has worked with everyone from Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber to Pearl Jam and Ozzy Osbourne, is reported to be overseeing the session.

The news comes after Spears and husband Sam Asghari enjoyed a rooftop hangout on Saturday night with actor Taron Egerton, who portrayed John in the 2019 musical biopic 'Rocketman'.

A source has revealed to People magazine that Spears is "talking a lot about her career" after her 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November, adding that she "loves creating music and wants to give her fans a new album. It seems like she is focusing on one thing at a time."

Spears previously teased a "different version" of her 1998 breakout single '...Baby One More Time' in a video on Instagram, revealing that she's been campaigning for years to re-record the track, which wasn't possible during her conservatorship. (ANI)

