Mumbai (Maharashtra), [India], April 29 (ANI): Dance influencers on Instagram have been on the rise ever since social media paved way for an open platform to showcase their talent.

Out of innumerable talented influencers on social media, here's a list of some famous dancing celebrities on Instagram who've made the country groove to their moves!

Melvin Louis

Dancer and choreographer Melvin Lewis has been one of the leading social media influencers in recent years, working with every possible star from Bollywood in his dance videos.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cc7z37mvPi9/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Shantanu Maheshwari

Debuting with Dil Dosti Dance on Channel V, the dancer and choreographer put India on the world map as part of Desi Hoppers, the dance crew who won the World of Dance 2015 Championship in Los Angeles.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CbaTg4ejs3w/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Prerna Nepali

Prerna Nepali, an MBA graduate with over 8 years of dance experience, is a professional dancer from Mumbai. Her diligence and her vibrant, unique style have led her to work with Farah Khan, Remo D'Souza, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and more.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CY8Yv3wKd4n/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Tanya Bhushan

Tanya Bhushan is one of the most versatile dancers in the dance community. Specializing in hip-hop and urban, she got trained by herself in hip-hop at the Kings studio and has been a member of 'The Kings' for the past 5 years.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CcFz-txIbgD/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Rush Twins

Twin sisters Srashti and Prakrati Kushwaha aka 'The Rush Twins' are not only known for their whacky and enviable dance moves but also for their killer fashion sense as well.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CcNlRsbFmPY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

