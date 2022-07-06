Mumbai (Maharashtra), July 6 (ANI): Bollywood couples don't shy away from indulging in PDA on social media. Once upon a time, kissing was considered taboo in the industry but our celebrities have broken the barriers and have indulged in passionate kisses off-screen. On International Kissing Day, let's take a look at some of the iconic pictures of our celebrities locking lips with their partners:

1. Ranbir-Alia

Also Read | Ponniyin Selvan-1: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's First Look As Queen Nandini From Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus Out!.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding was nothing less than a festival for their fans. The couple tied the knot in April this year and the pictures from their dreamy wedding went viral as soon as Alia and members of the Kapoor family shared them on Instagram. One of the pictures showed the duo sharing a cute lip-lock during their cake-cutting ceremony that made their fans' hearts swell with love!

2. Priyanka-Nick

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Other Bollywood Beauties Teach You How to Pull Off Bandhani Print in Style.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are often caught sharing romantic moments with each other. There are numerous photos of the duo locking lips in public on the internet but the favourite one has to be the picture from their Holi celebrations in their LA home this year. Smeared in colours, the couple passionately kissed each other, the picture of which Priyanka shared on her Instagram.

3. Ranveer-Deepika

Ranveer and Deepika are known to share the most on-screen chemistry in Bollywood. Off-screen too, fans adore their bond and camaraderie. Earlier this year, Ranveer shared a picture on his Instagram kissing his ladylove, and fans couldn't help but go 'aww'!

4. Shahid-Mira

One of the most adored couples in Bollywood, Shahid and Mira, keep giving their fans a sneak peek into their intimate moments on social media. The couple has shared several cute pictures of indulging in a sweet kiss and fans love it. But the most memorable picture of the duo locking lips dates back to their first anniversary when Shahid posted a photo on Instagram with his ladylove, planting a kiss on her lips.

5. Bipasha-Karan

Known to have the steamiest chemistry off-screen, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are quite active on social media. The couple is often snapped holidaying in the Maldives and every time they jet off to the island nation, fans await their pictures! In one such picture from their vacation, the duo is seen soaking up the sun in a pool where they indulged in a passionate kiss.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)