Los Angeles [US], February 16 (ANI): The trailer for the second half of the second season of the animated superhero series 'Invincible' has been unveiled.

Take a look at the trailer.

https://twitter.com/PrimeVideo/status/1758174519653552425

The second half of its eight-episode season will be out on March 14 on Prime Video, with new episodes airing weekly.

'Invincible' is based on the comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. The story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age--except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear - that he might become his father without even knowing it.

The show stars Steven Yeun, with Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons. (ANI)

