Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 22 (ANI): Wait is finally over as cricket fans are about to watch a blockbuster opening clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Making it more special 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff set the stage on fire with their electrifying performances at the Indian Premier League's opening ceremony.

Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar captivated the audiences with a power-packed performance at the ceremony.

He grooved to his iconic songs including 'Make some noise for the desi boyz', 'Hare Ram Hare Ram' to 'Chura Ke Dil Mera'.

Chote Miyan Tiger showed off his moves on song 'Jai Jai Shivshankar' from movie "War'.

The duo also danced to a song of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

The home crowd will thus welcome the opportunity to see the 42-year-old kick off another IPL season but this time under the new captain opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, who took the captaincy baton from Dhoni on Thursday. The game will also mark a new chapter in CSK's illustrious history, as Gaikwad was named captain of the squad on match day, bringing Dhoni's role into the side's huge spotlight.

The CSK and RCB have faced each other in 31 matches so far, where Chennai won 20 and Bengaluru registered just 10 victories. (ANI)

