New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) "Suswagatam Khushamadeed" starring Isabelle Kaif and Pulkit Samrat, is set to release in theatres on May 16, the makers announced on Friday.

Zee Music Company shared the news on X handle along with the film's poster, featuring the lead actors.

"Two hearts, two faiths, one love story that defies all boundaries #SuswagatamKhushaamadeed releasing in cinemas on 16th May," read the caption of the post.

Directed by Dhiraj Kumar, the upcoming romantic comedy also stars Sahil Vaid, Priyanka Singh, late Rituraj Singh, Meghna Malik, late Arun Bali, Neela Mulherkar, Manu Rishi Chaddha, Prashant Singh, Rajkumar Kanoujia, Mehul Surana, Shruti Ulfat and Sajjad Delafrooz.

Isabelle, sister of Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, made her debut with the 2021 film "Time to Dance" alongside Sooraj Pancholi.

Pulkit was most recently seen in "Fukrey 3". In 2025, the actor will also feature in web series "Glory", co-starring Divyenndu. PTI ATR

