Entertainment News | Isakapatnam Release Date Announced: Samuthirakani, Aishwarya Rajesh's Telugu Thriller to Stream on OTT from July 2

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): Actors Samuthirakani and Aishwarya Rajesh-starrer Telugu action thriller 'Isakapatnam' has announced its release date.

Prime Video, on Sunday, took to its Instagram account to share that the upcoming seven-episode series is set to premiere globally on July 2.

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The series is described as a gritty action thriller set against the backdrop of a fictional port town caught in a web of crime, politics and family rivalries.

'Isakapatnam' will stream exclusively on Prime Video in Telugu, while dubbed versions in Tamil and Hindi will also be available. The series will additionally feature subtitles in 15 languages, including English, for viewers across the world.

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https://www.instagram.com/p/DZcGAewDrax/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=A7nMdYW2vOgAgEEXcja7n9G

Directed by Garry BH, the series stars National Award-winning actor Samuthirakani and actor Aishwarya Rajesh in lead roles. The project has been written by Prashant Ragathi, with dialogues by Tajuddin Syed.

Set in a volatile coastal town, 'Isakapatnam' revolves around power struggles, revenge, political ambitions and gang rivalries. The story explores how personal loss and loyalty become entangled in larger battles for control, placing its characters in the middle of a dangerous and unpredictable conflict.

Apart from Samuthirakani and Aishwarya Rajesh, the series also stars Sunil, Naresh Agastya, Merin Philip, Sudhakar Komakula, Rajeev Kanakala, Mime Gopi, Rohini, Banerjee, Jwala Koti, Ravi Varma and Raja Chembolu.

'Isakapatnam' is produced by Rahul Tamada and Saideep Reddy Borra under the banner of Tamada Media Productions. (ANI)

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