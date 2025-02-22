Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma has become the latest celebrity to immerse himself in the spiritual experience of the grand Mahakumbh Mela.

On Saturday, Ishant took to Instagram and shared pictures from his sacred dip at Mahakumbh.

"Took a sacred dip at Mahakumbh, felt divine energy and inner peace. An experience that touched the soul and calmed the heart. #Mahakumbh #HarHarMahadev," he captioned the post.

Last month, Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina arrived in Pragyagraj to take part in the ongoing Mahakumbh and proudly called the state his "karma bhoomi".

Speaking to ANI, he said, "I want to congratulate everyone visiting Prayagraj. I have come to visit the grand Mahakumbh organised by the Indian Government and the state government. I have come here with my wife and friends. It's going to be amazing. I will feel even better when I take a dip. UP is my 'karma bhoomi'..."

Earlier on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the transformative progress in Uttar Pradesh, citing Prayagraj, Kashi, and Ayodhya as symbols of India's growing potential and credited Prime Minister Modi's leadership for restoring the country's faith and respect globally.

The Mahakumbh Mela which started on January 13 will continue till February 26 on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. (ANI)

