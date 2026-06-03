Entertainment News | 'Ishq Mastana' Song from 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' Unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI): The new song 'Ishq Mastana' from Imtiaz Ali's directorial 'Main Vapas Aunga' was unveiled on Tuesday.

Ishq Mastana captures the essence of a Panjab that dances, sings, and embraces life with a spirit that remains unchanged across generations.

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Set against the backdrop of life before Partition, the song captures a world where every gathering felt like a celebration. Beneath its energy lies a fascinating musical landscape where Panjabi folk blends seamlessly with the jazz and swing influences that once echoed through undivided India. Ishq Mastana serves as a tribute to that era, a moment suspended in music, where laughter came easily and feet never stopped tapping.

The song features Vedang Raina in a joyous, carefree avatar alongside Sharvari, highlighting their effortless chemistry and youthful energy. The track also offers glimpses of Naseeruddin Shah and Diljit Dosanjh, adding to the excitement surrounding the film. Sung by the evergreen Mohit Chauhan along with Nargis and Pooja Tiwari, composed by the legendary A.R. Rahman, and penned by the profound Irshad Kamil, Ishq Mastana is an uplifting musical experience that blends tradition with modernity.

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The release of Ishq Mastana also arrives as a special treat on Vedang Raina's birthday, making the occasion even more memorable for fans.

Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' is scheduled to release in theatres on June 12. (ANI)

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