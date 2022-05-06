New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Famous Israeli actor and singer Tsahi Halevi, who is in New Delhi on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day of his country sang a Hindi song 'yaara teri yaari', as well as hummed a few lines from the song 'Tamally Ma'ak' at an event here.

The Israeli actor of 'Fauda' fame sang the song amid cheers from the crowd at the event organised by the Embassy of Israel in India. The event also commemorated 30 years of diplomatic ties between India and Israel.

Halevi is visiting India for the first time and earlier today praised India for its creativity while teasing his involvement in the first co-production between the two countries.

'Fauda', which depicts the two-sided story of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, is a Netflix series which has had a successful run in India.

Speaking about it, Tsahi Halevi said, "I think Fauda is a hit in India. We get a lot of social media feedback from India. We had great feedback from India. It is a great opportunity to understand Indian television and cinema."

As per Deadline, 'Fauda' has been produced by Lior Raz, and Avi Issacharoff with Trotem Shamir serving as the director. Noah Stollman, Michal Aviram, Yuval Yefet, Maayan Oz and Sari Azoulay Turgeman are the writers. (ANI)

