Washington [US], May 19 (ANI): Actor-producer Issa Rae, in collaboration with HBO Max and Miramax, will be reviving the 'Project Greenlight' docuseries.

As per Variety, the critically acclaimed docuseries originally spotlighted first-time filmmakers on HBO. The new 'Project Greenlight' series will focus on talented female filmmakers who are given the chance to direct a feature film.

Rae will appear in every episode as an executive producer, providing guidance and mentorship to aspiring filmmakers. The finished film will then premiere on HBO Max.

"At HBO Max, we are committed to providing a platform for diverse, up-and-coming talent. Issa is uniquely skilled in this space, and we are thrilled to be partnering with her and Miramax as a promising group of filmmakers is inspired and challenged with their biggest opportunity yet," said Jennifer O'Connell, executive vice president of non-fiction and live-action family at HBO Max.

The original 'Project Greenlight' aired for two seasons on HBO from 2001-2003, then moved to Bravo for a third season in 2005. It was brought back for a fourth season on HBO in 2015 but was cancelled a year later. The series was nominated for four Emmy awards during its run.

The upcoming show will be produced by Rae's Hoorae and Miramax. Rae and Montrel McKay of Hoorae will serve as executive producers with Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky through 3 Arts Entertainment. Amanda Klein, SVP of development, is shepherding the project for Miramax TV, and Sara Rastogi will be a co-executive producer through Hoorae.

HBO Max also announced an unscripted series titled 'Sweet Life: Los Angeles', executed produced by Rae. The show will give an honest look at what it means to be young, Black, and in constant pursuit of one's dreams in South Los Angeles.

It will follow a group of ambitious Black friends building their careers as tastemakers and influencers in the city where they grew up.

Hoorae, Main Event Media and Morning Dew Pictures will produce the series. Rae, McKay, Jimmy Fox, Sheri Maroufkhani, Leola Westbrook and Sun de Graaf serve as executive producers.

Rajah Ahmed and Pyongson "Sunny" Yim are co-executive producers, and Sara Rastogi and Ashley Calloway are producers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)