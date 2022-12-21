Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 (ANI): Praises have been heaping on the team of 'Kuttey' ever since the trailer of the film was released.

On receiving amazing response over the trailer, actor Arjun Kapoor, one of the headliners of the film, said, "It is really encouraging to see that people, media and the industry has loved the trailer of Kuttey and is excited to see me in this film. I have realised that people want to see me push myself to deliver a credible performance. It happened with me in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and I can see the same love coming back to me again with Kuttey trailer."

He added, "Whatever people have seen is only a glimpse to what my character does in the film or what really happens in Kuttey. If they have got hooked onto our film, it's all that we wanted to do with this trailer. Now, hope people will love what I have done in the film. I'm eager to see the response when the film releases."

Helmed by filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan Bhardwaj, 'Kuttey' also stars Tabu, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sensharma, and Naseeruddin Shah. The film's trailer was unveiled on Tuesday and it promises one of the perfect black comedies with a dash of quirky dialogue.

The trailer begins with Arjun standing in a cop's uniform in the middle of a jungle, surrounded by Tabu, Kumud Mishra, Radhika and Shardul Bhardwaj pointing weapons at him. He instructs them to lay down after a countdown but they refuse to cooperate and point at him. The trailer also teases the viewers with a glimpse of Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kaminey's catchy title song, Dhan Te Nan, which was a chartbuster when it was released.

'Kuttey' will hit the theatres on January 13, 2023. (ANI)

