Mumbai, Oct 19 (PTI) Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Monday said he always wanted to work with director Anurag Basu and when an opportunity presented itself in the form of "Ludo", he grabbed it with both hands.

"Ludo", a dark comedy anthology, centres on unavoidable jeopardies of life and follows four different stories set in a quintessential Indian metro.

Also Read | The Christmas Chronicles 2 Trailer: Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Embark on a Journey to Defeat the Evil This Festive Season (Watch Video).

Besides Bachchan, the ensemble cast also includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney, Inayat Verma, Asha Negi and Shalini Vats.

"Everybody who is associated with this film had this greed to work with dada (Basu). I have always admired his work and we both have been trying to work together for many years.

Also Read | TamilRockers the Piracy Website Has Been Reportedly Blocked.

"It was a no-brainer. In life, it is nice to take a leap of faith, to do work that sometimes takes you back to training," Bachchan told reporters at the film's virtual press conference.

Tripathi said working on the film with a reliable director like Basu was like going on fun road trip.

"It was fun exploring his journey while shooting. In life, we don't know the script of what is going to happen tomorrow but in cinema, we know the script, what's the next scene. We should leave it just like that, here we had a director to look after us," he said.

Rao recalled that after he took a look test for the film, Basu said the actor came across as a younger version of Bollywood veteran Mithun Chakraborty.

"... That is when it hit me that my character dances for everything, irrespective of the situation. So, I thought, why not base my character on Mithun da?" Rao added.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, "Ludo" is slated to be released on Netflix on November 12.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)