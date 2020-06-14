Entertainment News | It's a Personal Loss, Says Raj Babbar on Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Expressing shock over the untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajya Sabha MP and Bollywood actor Raj Babbar on Sunday termed his demise as a "personal loss", stating that the later actor was very close to his family members.

In a telephonic conversation with ANI from Mumbai, Babbar said Sushant Singh Rajput has started his career with theatre and his first theatre program named 'Pukar' was directed by his daughter Zuhi.

"Our family members even till now cannot believe that he is no more with us," Babbar said.

The lawmaker further said that his son Aarya Babbar and Rajput started their film career at the same time.

"He was very close to my family. My son Arya and Sushant both started film career at the same time. How and why he committed suicide, we do not know but at this moment I can only say his death is a personal loss to me as well as a big loss for my family and Bollywood," the actor-turned-politician said.

Remembering the late actor for his "simplicity and humble" nature, he said: "He was so humble and it never looked like that he had stardom. I have no words to say at this moment. How should I react to his death? It is a very tough time for my family members, especially my son Aarya and daughter Zuhi. They are not ready to believe that he is no more. My deepest condolences to his family members and his fans at this hour of sadness."

Rajput, 34, committed suicide by hanging himself on Sunday, Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Sharma confirmed. However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput's residence, as per the police and further investigation is underway.

The body of the actor is brought to Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital from his residence in Bandra.

Sushant was 34-year-old and was much loved for his performances on both small and big screens. (ANI)

