Entertainment News | 'It's More Than Song': Nora Fatehi Gives Fans BTS Look at FIFA Anthem 'Siir Siir'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI): Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi has offered fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of SIIR SIIR, the FIFA World Cup 2026 song she performed during the tournament's opening celebrations in Toronto.

Nora took to her Instagram account to share a video featuring herself alongside French singer Vegedream and music producer DJ Sanjoy as they worked on the track in the studio.

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In the clip, Nora is seen singing with Vegedream while Sanjoy adds the musical arrangements, giving fans a glimpse into the collaboration behind the song.

Sharing the video, Nora wrote, "We made this song with a lot of heart and soul. Please stream SIIR SIIR on Spotify," while also using hashtags related to the FIFA World Cup and the track.

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https://www.instagram.com/reel/DZp9osxp4qO/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=ASQRItZsRDjNBrvFxROoBM9

The post comes after Nora took centre stage at the second FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Toronto, where she performed SIIR SIIR before an international audience. Vegedream and DJ Sanjoy, who collaborated on the song, were also part of the celebrations.

The Toronto ceremony featured several other musical performances, including appearances by Canadian artists Jessie Reyez and Alessia Cara, while Palestinian singer Elyanna also performed ahead of the opening match in the city.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 officially kicked off in Mexico on Thursday evening, June 11 with a grand opening ceremony that saw a power-packed performance by global pop queen Shakira on 'Dai Dai, which is the tournament's official anthem. She was joined on stage by Nigerian music sensation Burna Boy, setting the perfect tone for football's biggest celebration.

Shakira not only crooned the football anthem but also captivated the crowd with her signature dance moves at Mexico City's iconic Azteca Stadium.

The spectacle featured a giant trophy emerging dramatically from the centre of the pitch while dancers in traditional attire and vibrant costumes brought the performance to life with a dazzling display of colour and culture.

The third opening ceremony of FIFA will take place in Los Angeles in the early morning of Saturday (India Time).The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the largest edition of the tournament to date, featuring 48 teams competing across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The competition will conclude with the final on July 19. (ANI)

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